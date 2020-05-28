Poll: Most Hawaii residents support TMT project on Mauna Kea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most Hawaii residents support the Thirty Meter Telescope project on Mauna Kea, the results of a new poll show.
According to the poll, conducted in March by Ward Research, Inc., 61% of residents want construction to move ahead, while 32% are opposed.
“The findings also show that the people of Hawaii see the benefits TMT will bring in terms of Hawaii’s economy and education,” said Gordon Squires, TMT vice president of external relations, in a statement. “They also understand that TMT will likely revolutionize humankind’s understanding of the universe and will help to ensure that Hawaii remains the global leader in astronomy.”
Other key findings from the poll:
- 92% of people think there’s a way for both science and Hawaiian culture to exist on the summit.
- 83% believe that the protest on Mauna Kea is about issues larger than TMT.
- 80% approve of peaceful protests but do not support protests when laws are broken.
- 79% say the government is responsible for providing safe access to the construction site.
The poll, paid for by TMT, surveyed roughly 500 people who are representative of the ethnicity, gender and island-by-island population of Hawaii. About 22% were of Native Hawaiian ancestry.
Construction of the TMT project, which was set to begin July 2019, was put on hold following protests that blocked the mountain’s access road for more than five months. Opponents say the project will desecrate land viewed as sacred to some Native Hawaiians.
