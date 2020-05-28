Pleasant weather through the weekend

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Thursday evening! Hope you are having a nice week in Hawaii Nei. It is one of those days you have to pinch yourself! It sure is dreamy weather! Lucky we live Hawaii and can feel the warmth from the Hawaiian rays.
A trade wind weather pattern can be expected over the next several days thanks to a high pressure fan that is located north of the state. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with a few showers possible over select leeward locations. Overall, our weather is the envy of the nation. Warm sunshine with beautiful sunrises and sunsets expected this week with some high level clouds roaming over the state.
Let’s talk surf! Surf along all shores will remain mainly below seasonal normal through the weekend, with larger surf due for southern shores next week. A declining mix of south-southwest and south-southeast swell will be reinforced by a pulse of long-period south-southwest late Thursday. A larger south-southwest swell is expected early next week, and south shore surf may reach High Surf Advisory levels by Tuesday.
For our keiki, check out “Let’s Learn Together,” https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/weather/learn-together/
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.