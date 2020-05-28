New COVID-19 infection identified through state’s expanded surveillance program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Honolulu’s three new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday was the first identified through the state’s expanded surveillance program that 32 doctors statewide are participating in.
State Health Department Director Bruce Anderson said the program screens “patients who have respiratory symptoms for COVID-1. More often than not they find the flu or some other respiratory illness.”
He said hundreds of people have been tested under the program, and one positive has been found so far.
Health Department hopes to add more doctors to the program.
Public health officials say it’s vital to have a strong testing program in place when tourism resumes.
Meanwhile, the three cases reported Thursday appear to all have been because of community spread. The patients weren’t related or related to anyone else who was sick, and they had no travel history.
In other news, Anderson said the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine is participating in clinical trials for coronavirus treatments.
And the military announced this week that Tripler Army Medical Center will be participating in vaccine trials.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.