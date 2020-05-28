From movie theaters to spas: Wave of reopenings planned for Big Island, Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor has given the green light for more “medium-risk” businesses and activities to resume on the Big Island and Kauai.
On the Big Island, places of worship will be allowed to hold services again starting Saturday.
And then on June 1, much of the economy on the Big Island that caters to residents will be allowed to reopen. That includes museums and theaters, two things that aren’t slated to reopen on Oahu until mid-June.
Also reopening on the Big Island:
- Other indoor gathering places (including bowling alleys, billiards halls, but not arcades or gaming places)
- Indoor exercise facilities (includes fitness centers and indoor pools)
- Museums and theaters
- Outdoor spaces (includes ocean tours, outside pools and summer camps)
- Other personal services (includes tattoo operators and acupuncturists)
- Other real estate services (including open houses, inspections, appraisals with restrictions)
- Other retail and repair (including rental of recreational and sports equipment)
- Certain county park sites and recreational facilities will re-open with some exceptions. County swimming pools, gymnasiums and community centers will remain closed.
In Kauai, gyms and recreation facilities will reopen June 1 along with:
- Outdoor spaces (including playgrounds, skateparks, pavilions, parks, organized outdoor team sports)
- Personal services (including spas)
- Restaurants (including dine-in)
