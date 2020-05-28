2020 Made in Hawaii Festival set for August is canceled

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Made in Hawaii Festival wasn’t scheduled until late August, but organizers announced on Wednesday, it’s a no-go.
The popular 3-day festival draws thousands of shoppers and vendors to the Blaisdell Center every year. Customers seek out locally made products ranging from apparel to food items, and everything in between.
They announced the cancellation on Facebook.
Instead, organizers say the event will be replaced with a virtual “Made in Hawaii Festival Marketplace” for online shopping.
Details are being worked out, but new vendors are also being invited to apply to sell their products online.
This year would’ve been the festival’s 26th anniversary. For more information, click here.
