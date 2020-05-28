2020 Made in Hawaii Festival set for August is canceled

Neal S. Blaisdell Center
By HNN Staff | May 27, 2020 at 8:25 PM HST - Updated May 27 at 8:25 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Made in Hawaii Festival wasn’t scheduled until late August, but organizers announced on Wednesday, it’s a no-go.

The popular 3-day festival draws thousands of shoppers and vendors to the Blaisdell Center every year. Customers seek out locally made products ranging from apparel to food items, and everything in between.

They announced the cancellation on Facebook.

The 2020 Made in Hawaii Festival at Neal Blaisdell Center has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Please stay tuned as we...

Posted by Made In Hawaii Festival on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Instead, organizers say the event will be replaced with a virtual “Made in Hawaii Festival Marketplace” for online shopping.

Details are being worked out, but new vendors are also being invited to apply to sell their products online.

This year would’ve been the festival’s 26th anniversary. For more information, click here.

