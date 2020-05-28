LIVE: Ige announces plans to extend mandatory quarantine for mainland, international travelers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor says a mandatory, 14-day quarantine for mainland and international travelers will be extended beyond June 30.
The decision effectively rules out a reopening of the tourism industry by July 1 — a date some had eyed as possible given the state’s low number of new COVID-19 cases.
Gov. David Ige made the statements Thursday in a virtual gathering with Hawaii’s four mayors.
Ige didn’t say when the quarantine would be extended through.
But in the past, the quarantine has been extended a month at a time.
Meanwhile, the governor said that he is in discussions with the mayors about lifting the inter-island quarantine soon. There’s wide speculation that the inter-island quarantine could be lifted by June 1.
The governor’s statements comes as Hawaii continues to lift restrictions and allow more business to reopen.
On Friday, salons, barber shops tattoo parlors and other “personal care services” will able to resume operations on Oahu — more than two months after they were told to shut down.
The Neighbor Islands are also reopening more so-called “medium-risk” businesses.
This story will be updated.
