List: Here’s what’s on track to reopen across Hawaii

By HNN Staff | May 27, 2020 at 6:54 PM HST - Updated May 27 at 6:54 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reopening.

For things that haven’t already gone through the phased and modified reopening process, here’s an island-by-island breakdown:

Oahu: The following are set to open on Friday, May 29

  • Barbers
  • Hairdressers
  • Nail technicians
  • Tattoo artists
  • Other beauty operators
  • Water Parks, Wet 'n Wild Hawaii

Low-risk businesses such as car automated washes and golf courses have been open since earlier this month. Most retailers and malls are back open with changes.

Dine-in at restaurants is set to resume on June 5. DMVs are also open and taking customers on an appointment-only basis.

Bars and clubs will likely be the last to reopen, no earlier than mid-June. No specific date has been set.

Maui: Gov. Ige approved Mayor Michael Victorino’s request to re-open most businesses, services, and some public gathering spaces with modifications, starting Monday, June 1. They include:

  • Clubhouses
  • Dog parks
  • Playgrounds and skate parks
  • All county parks and beach parks (individual park re-opening dates are subject to change)
  • Select county pools

Salons and retailers are currently open.

Hawaii Island: June 1, the following will reopen

  • Places of worship
  • Personal services (Salons, barber shops, beauty operators)
  • Restaurants (including food courts, but excluding bars, nightclubs)

Kauai: With a consistently low case count, most services and public spaces have been reopened since May 22. They include

  • Public and private pools
  • Places of worship
  • Outdoor tour activities
  • Salons and barbershops
  • Retail shops and malls
  • All cleaning and construction work
  • One-on-one personal services (fitness, tutoring, music lessons)

