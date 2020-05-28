List: Here’s what’s on track to reopen across Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reopening.
For things that haven’t already gone through the phased and modified reopening process, here’s an island-by-island breakdown:
Oahu: The following are set to open on Friday, May 29
- Barbers
- Hairdressers
- Nail technicians
- Tattoo artists
- Other beauty operators
- Water Parks, Wet 'n Wild Hawaii
Low-risk businesses such as car automated washes and golf courses have been open since earlier this month. Most retailers and malls are back open with changes.
Dine-in at restaurants is set to resume on June 5. DMVs are also open and taking customers on an appointment-only basis.
Bars and clubs will likely be the last to reopen, no earlier than mid-June. No specific date has been set.
Maui: Gov. Ige approved Mayor Michael Victorino’s request to re-open most businesses, services, and some public gathering spaces with modifications, starting Monday, June 1. They include:
- Clubhouses
- Dog parks
- Playgrounds and skate parks
- All county parks and beach parks (individual park re-opening dates are subject to change)
- Select county pools
Salons and retailers are currently open.
Hawaii Island: June 1, the following will reopen
- Places of worship
- Personal services (Salons, barber shops, beauty operators)
- Restaurants (including food courts, but excluding bars, nightclubs)
Kauai: With a consistently low case count, most services and public spaces have been reopened since May 22. They include
- Public and private pools
- Places of worship
- Outdoor tour activities
- Salons and barbershops
- Retail shops and malls
- All cleaning and construction work
- One-on-one personal services (fitness, tutoring, music lessons)
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.