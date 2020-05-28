Honolulu Zoo to welcome families back on June 5

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Honolulu Zoo will reopen Friday, June 5, city officials announced Wednesday.
The zoo will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The entrance will close at 2:30 p.m.
Those who visit the zoo will be asked to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings.
There are exceptions to the face covering rule for children under 5, those with health conditions, or while eating near any concession stand or taking a break in specified lawn areas and physically distanced from others.
Zoo staff may limit the amount of people visiting an exhibit and hand washing and sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the zoo.
Some areas of the zoo will remain closed to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. They include:
- The keiki zoo
- Playground/play apparatus
- Manyara Bird Sanctuary
- Hippo sculpture
- All water fountains
“We are excited to welcome guests back into the Honolulu Zoo, but we know we must do so safely,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos. “Through the new safety measures we’ve put into place, we hope to keep all visitors, workers and animals safe.”
Recently, the zoo welcomed two, new baby giraffes; however, Neelix and Sandi are in quarantine until June 20. They will not be able to greet visitors until then.
Once the zoo reopens, city officials say the Royal Hawaiian Band’s Glee Club will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.