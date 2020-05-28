Honolulu tattoo artists excited to be back in action on Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday, Governor David Ige approved Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s requests to open the second round of businesses this week – including barber shops, nail salons, and tattoo parlors.
Tattoo artists say they've been ready because their job already requires them to practice sanitation methods.
Kevin Read owns three tattoo shops on Oahu: Loyalty Tattoo, Sacred Art Tattoo and TNT Tattoo.
He says his phones have been ringing nonstop.
"Every one of my answering machines are completely full. Customers want to get tattooed.”
He says his artists have filed for unemployment and many still haven't gotten any benefits and the news couldn't have come at a better time.
"We we're just waiting for that green light and we got it. So, we're excited for Friday," he said.
Read says tattoo artists already take cleanliness and sanitation very seriously.
But now, they are taking it to the next level.
"I have two workers in here who are going to be doing nothing but cleaning. That's all their jobs are, just clean all day long," Read said.
Caldwell says as long as medium-risk businesses reopen with modifications, following CDC guidelines, Honolulu residents will be OK.
“Let’s be a little careful. Let’s make sure we don’t regret what we’ve done. So, we watch as we move each step of the way,” Caldwell said.
Read says customers will be required to fill out a COVID-19 health screening questionnaire.
Everyone is required to mask up.
Artists have an extra level of protection.
"We’re going to be using shields like this over our face while we’re tattooing,” said Read.
Read says they will probably be able to take only half as many customers because of social distancing requirements.
Nevertheless, they are excited to be back in action.
