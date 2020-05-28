Hawaii nursing homes adapt to new changes to keep kupuna safe during COVID-19 crisis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most senior living facilities across the country have been on lockdown this spring as the coronavirus became a more serious threat. In Hawaii, most kupuna homes are still not allowing visitors and that is putting an emotional strain on the elderly and their families.
At Wilson Senior Living in Kailua, kupuna have been kept inside throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and have only left the home for brief car rides in company vehicles and special events hosted outside their facility.
“For Mother’s Day we planned a live concert in the driveway for the seniors here who were able to watch safely from their lanai above," said Shelley Wilson, president and CEO of Wilson Senior Living. "It was a really special way to brighten their spirits while keeping them completely safe,”
The home is also embracing technology and helping seniors communicate with family members through video chat and other online platforms.
For loved ones who want a more intimate personal visit, there is an area of the home where residents can communicate with family through a window using an intercom system.
The big question for most of us with someone we love who has to stay inside a care facility is when can visitations resume? Wilson says that simply is not clear.
“We are all waiting until local and federal authorities feel the risk of infection is low enough to let visitors back in, but right now it’s just not clear when that will be,” added Wilson.
