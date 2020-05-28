Former Miss Hawaii secures spot as NFL cheerleader

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii girl is set to share the field with the defending super bowl champs.
Kathryn Teruya is the newest member of the Kansas City Chiefs cheer squad.
The team posted a video of their 2020 cheer squad today.
The 24-yea- old from Kahala is a former Miss Hawaii, winning the pageant back in 2017. She’s also an Iolani School alumna.
Teruya studied dentistry at the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Medicine.
Her new title on the squad is now Ambassador Rookie .
