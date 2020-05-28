Forecast: Best weather on the planet holds through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trade wind weather pattern can be expected over the next several days thanks to high pressure north of the area.
Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with a few showers possible over select leeward locations.
Surf along all shores will remain mainly below seasonal normal through the weekend, with larger surf due for southern shores next week.
A declining mix of south-southwest and south-southeast swell will be reinforced by a pulse of long-period south-southwest late Thursday.
A larger south-southwest swell is expected early next week, and south shore surf may reach high surf advisory levels by Tuesday.
