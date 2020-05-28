Fire at a Kapolei church is deemed arson; damage tallied at $50K

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a Kapolei church is being investigated as arson.
The Honolulu Fire Department says it caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the building and its contents.
Investigators say someone broke through a window at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Kalaeloa Chapel early Tuesday morning.
They say an accelerant was poured around the clerk’s and bishop’s offices, as shown by the scorch patterns.
The church is now also dealing with apparent water damage as a result of the fire fight.
HPD has taken over the case and launched an arson investigation.
