Civil Beat-HNN poll: Political newcomer, longtime politician take early leads in mayoral race

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the race for Honolulu’s mayor heats up — though without the typical flurry of campaign events — a political newcomer and a longtime politician have taken early leads.
That’s according to a new Civil Beat-HNN poll conducted of Oahu voters.
Former Hawaii News Now general manager Rick Blangiardi is polling at the top of a crowded field of candidates, with 21% of registered voters on Oahu saying they planned to support him in the primary election in August. Some 15% of voters said they were most likely to support former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa.
Businessman Keith Amemiya rounded out the top three, with 10%.
While Blangiardi and Hanabusa are likely to be heartened by the poll numbers, neither can start celebrating because many voters remain undecided. Nearly one-third of voters surveyed said they weren’t sure yet who they’d support, and 12% said they weren’t supporting any of the leading contenders for the seat.
In the primary, it takes 50% of votes plus one to win outright.
Otherwise, the top two vote-getters face-off in the general election.
HNN political analyst Colin Moore said Blangiardi’s position in the poll is a “surprise”
“To come in no. 1, even in this poll where people haven’t given the mayor’s race a lot of thought, I think this will give his campaign the boost it needs to move forward over the next couple of months,” he said.
“Because of all of a sudden folks who weren’t sure he was going to have a shot or not will see that is a very serious contender now.”
Moore added that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, voters may be swayed to go with someone who has more political experience — and that would benefit Hanabusa.
“That’s really the choice voters are going to be faced with,” he said. “Do they want someone with the business experience? Do they want someone with the government experience.”
The poll was conducted from May 18-20, and included 1,038 registered voters on Oahu. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
