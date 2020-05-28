Before heading off to high school, these Ewa Makai students got a drive-thru showering of aloha

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a touching celebration Thursday, Ewa Makai Middle School said aloha to its eighth graders with a caravan that circled the school.
Parents drove them through the campus while school staffers and members of the Parent Teacher Student Organization waved signs and flashed shakas.
“It’s been such a challenging year for them,” Principal Kim Sanders said.
“We wanted to give them something to uplift them, to make them know how special they are and how unique, and how we really appreciated them being here.”
The school adjusted its annual “Rights of Passage” celebration to comply with social distancing. Normally, Ewa Makai would hold a banquet and schedule an excursion.
The car parade, though, hit a home run.
"I was excited. It was happy. And I also cried at the ending of it," student Tajlyne Danielson said.
The school will send 480 students off to the ninth grade, most of them to Campbell High School.
“I think it’s going to be a bit different because it’s a very large school with a lot of students so we have to learn to adapt and make new friends and stuff,” student Riley Herradura said.
The school’s administration, staff, campus personnel and parents were all involved in planning the event.
"The driving force were the teachers because they love their kids," Sanders said.
DARE officers were there to show support, too. The students really liked the drive-thru idea.
"I've made a lot of memories in the past two years with all of my classmates and teachers and peers," Danielson said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.