Army investigates reports that military members were involved in large beach parties

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Army said it is working with law enforcement agencies to investigate reports that members of the military were involved in two large beach parties over the weekend.
The parties at aimea Bay Beach Park and Kaena Point State Park’s Mokuleia Beach drew hundreds.
Authorities shut down the party at Kaena Point, and had partygoers clean up their mess before they left.
In a statement, the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks and U.S. Army Hawaii said it “supports state and local government efforts to protect the community. As such, we remind all service members that violation of state, local, and military prohibitions on social gatherings can be met with punitive action.”
Under the state’s emergency orders, large gatherings aren’t allowed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
