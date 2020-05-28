After nearly 30 years, a beloved Waianae teacher is retiring

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The time to enjoy retirement has come for a beloved and respected Waianae High School teacher. And after nearly 30 years, she's earned it.
Respected by students and colleagues, Candy Suiso began her teaching career educating students on the Spanish language.
She eventually moved on to establish Waianae’s award-winning digital media program, Searider Productions in 1993. The students learn how to tell stories digitally through videos, animations, and other mediums.
They program is nationally known as they often rack in the awards at the national Student Television Network convention.
In 1999, she was awarded the prestigious National Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation.
Suiso says it’s been a great journey over the years. She’s impacted countless lives of students.
Going forward, she’ll still be a part of Searider Productions as the new Executive Director of the Searider Productions Foundation, where she’ll continue to look for more funding to support the media program.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.