Adapting (Episode 7)

A lot of us are being forced to adapt right now amid the COVID-19 pandemic - and it’s not easy.
For example, some farmers and ranchers on the Big Island are now selling their goods through an online market. In this episode Jim introduces you to a young man who is helping them out.
You’ll also meet a USS Arizona survivor who is adapting so he can continue to share his oral history - even during this global pandemic.
Plus, Jim tells the story of more than 25 churches - representing every island - that were able join voices in the making of a powerful musical message.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.