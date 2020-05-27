US Rep. Gabbard drops $50M defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By HNN Staff | May 27, 2020 at 2:31 PM HST - Updated May 27 at 2:31 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has dropped a defamation lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Gabbard, D-Hawaii, had alleged Clinton “lied about Gabbard’s ties to Russia during a 2019 interview.”

It stemmed from Clinton saying that the veteran, then a 2020 presidential candidate, was being groomed to run as a third party candidate and was a favorite of the Russians.

The January lawsuit said Gabbard suffered damages estimated to exceed $50 million.

