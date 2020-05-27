US Rep. Gabbard drops $50M defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has dropped a defamation lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Gabbard, D-Hawaii, had alleged Clinton “lied about Gabbard’s ties to Russia during a 2019 interview.”
It stemmed from Clinton saying that the veteran, then a 2020 presidential candidate, was being groomed to run as a third party candidate and was a favorite of the Russians.
The January lawsuit said Gabbard suffered damages estimated to exceed $50 million.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.