State says scammers are trying to file fraudulent unemployment claims

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Labor Department is warning residents that scammers nationwide are trying to file impostor claims in order to get fraudulent unemployment benefits.
An Associated Press story indicated Hawaii was among a number of states in which scammer attacks were launched, but officials did not confirm that account.
State Labor Director Scott Murakami did say his department is working to “prevent fraud.”
“We are working with our federal, state and local partners to investigate and prevent fraud, while paying benefits to claimants as quickly as possible,” he said, in a news release.
Murakami said his department was alerted that “potentially fake claims” may be filed using stolen or falsified information. He said he’s working with the Hawaii Bankers Association to identify suspicious accounts.
Hawaii residents who suspect an impostor claim has been filed in their name should call 586-8947.
