New scholarship available for graduating seniors seeking alternative path

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new scholarship fund has been set up for Hawaii’s 2020 grads seeking a non-traditional path after high school.
The fund is for those going straight into the work force or seeking job training instead of college.
First Hawaiian Bank and the Hawaii Community Foundation pitched in $1 million each to start the ‘Stronger Together Hawaii’ scholarship fund.
They’ll give priority to students from low to middle income families. Neighbor island students are also urged to apply.
“This program attempts to create a safety net for kids right now who really should be given an opportunity that has been taken away from them,” Micah Kane of the Hawaii Community Foundation said.
