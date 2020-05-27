As more parents head back to work, the need for childcare services in Hawaii grows

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Services released new guidelines Tuesday for childcare providers that are resuming or continuing operations.
To help with social distancing, some providers will have to provide services to far fewer children – which means even far fewer options for parents who are desperate for help.
"I've heard from numerous childcare providers today they're worried about how they will choose if they can only serve half as many families, how will they pick," said Deborah Zysman, Executive Director for Hawaii Children Action Network.
Zysman says the current ratio for preschool is 16 children per one adult and 20 children for one adult in elementary school.
Under new guidelines from DHS, there must be one adult for every nine children.
"I am absolutely aware that this is not going to be sufficient as our economy continues to reopen in an incremental fashion, we need more slots for childcare," said DHS Director Pankaj Bhanot.
To help, eligible childcare providers may apply for $11.9 million of additional federal funds to increase the safety and protect the health of children in their care.
"These opportunities will support families and provide an injection of funds to help Hawaii’s economy,” said Governor David Ige.
That money can be used to pay for additional staffing, more supplies, safety equipment and many other things.
"We're very happy with the department of Human services putting out some contract funding. We feel like it helps to throw a life vest out to childcare providers who are really struggling right now. We are concerned that it's not enough," Zysman said.
Zysman is calling on the legislature to provide additional support and asking employers for leniency on some company policies.
“I think honestly come creativity on the part of businesses is going to be needed as well. Are businesses willing to have children in the office? And they willing to allow workers to keep working at home for a much longer period?”
Providers can apply for funding through July 31, 2020.
