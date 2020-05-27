Maui mayor seeks approval for more businesses reopen come June 1

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has submitted a request to Gov. Ige to allow more businesses to reopen on the Valley Isle at the start of June.
“The people of Maui County have done a tremendous job in reducing the number of COVID-19 cases and taking care of one another,” Mayor Victorino said.
He added, “With only a handful of new cases over the past 30 days and continued support from our healthcare workers, I believe we are in a position to allow our local businesses to reopen under health and safety guidelines."
Although he’s eyeing a June 1 reopening, the mayor said businesses should not rush to reopen, and take the time to make the needed accommodations.
“Businesses should not feel pressured to reopen by June 1, though, and I strongly encourage all of them to take added precautions to prevent any spread of the virus.”
Here’s a breakdown of what will and won’t be allowed under his proposal.
What will remain CLOSED:
- Bars
- Nightclubs
- Theaters
- Public Gathering Venues
- Banquet Halls
- County Community Centers
- County Gymnasiums
Public gathering areas that would be allowed to OPEN:
- Fitness and recreational facilities
- Clubhouses
- Dog parks
- Playgrounds
All County parks and beach parks plan to reopen starting June 1. However, individual park reopening dates are subject to change. Waiale Park will remain closed to accommodate the temporary emergency shelters.
The following County pools will REOPEN (with possible modifications):
- Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool
- Kihei Aquatic Center
- Lahaina Aquatic Center
- Upcountry Pool
- Cooke Memorial Pool
The following County pools will remain CLOSED:
- Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool
- Wailuku Pool at Wells Park
- Kokua Pool (closed for renovation)
Activities that are still NOT allowed:
- NO gatherings of more than 10 people
- NO community events or large gatherings
- NO organized or contact sports on County parks and beach parks
- NO commercial activities on County parks and beach parks
- NO camping or use of any grills on County parks and beach parks
Once approval is given, additional details and resources for businesses will be available at MauiCounty.gov.
