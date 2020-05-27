HPD: 50 inmates released early on Oahu due to COVID-19 fears were re-arrested

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said that 50 of more than 300 inmates released on Oahu because of the COVID-19 pandemic have been taken back into custody.
Some were re-arrested multiple times.
And one man — Matthew Chung — was taken back into custody four times for different offenses.
He was originally serving a deferred sentence for fourth-degree theft and third-degree drug promotion.
The police department opposed the early release of inmates, which was aimed at stopping the possible spread of coronavirus in detention facilities.
HPD says there was no “urgency or legitimate reason” to release inmate early.
