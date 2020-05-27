Kamehameha Schools to debut virtual choirs for 100th song contest

View this post on Instagram

When we were forced to cancel the 2020 Song Contest event due to COVID-19, our KS ‘ohana was devastated – until a new idea took shape. Honoring the ingenuity and innovative spirit of our kūpuna, we transformed the centennial celebration to meet the unique conditions of this unprecedented time. Join us on Friday, May 29, for the world premiere of the three virtual choir performances - co-ed, women’s and men’s mele - at www.ksbe.edu/songcontest/2020. #SongContest100 #KSVirtualChoir #IMauKeAlohaʻĀina #IMuaKamehameha #KamehamehaSchools