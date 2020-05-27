Kamehameha Schools to debut virtual choirs for 100th song contest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To continue the tradition of the Kamehameha Schools Song Contest, students came together virtually to sing the songs that would’ve taken center stage at the Blaisdell Center back in March.
Hundreds of Kamehameha Schools students individually recorded themselves singing their parts to the originally composed mele, capturing the spirit of the theme, Aloha ʻĀina.
The videos were then layered on each other to make one cohesive performance complete with a student
On May 29, the specially-produced virtual choir performances will be officially released online here.
The seniors join voices for their co-ed number, “Ola nā ʻŌiwi Aloha ʻĀina.”
“This new mele represents the past, present and future of our culture. In today’s modern society where so many things are about looking inward and towards one’s own views and opinions, this song recognizes that we would not be the people we are today without our ancestors, while also illustrating the importance of setting the next generation up to lead our people," Senior Co-ed Director Josias Pili Fronda said.
The virtual performances are keeping the 100-year-old tradition of song contest alive in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. It is one way the songs will have chance to be heard in the spotlight they deserve.
