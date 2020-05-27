Big Island man, 55, charged with first-degree sex assault, drug offenses

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island Detectives have charged Robert Kinoshita with sex assault.
Police arrested the 55-year-old on Monday. They were dispatched to Maile Street after receiving a report of a missing girl who was spotted in a vehicle.
As officers responded and approached the vehicle, Kinoshita allegedly threw out items from the car. Additional searches turned up methamphetamine.
The minor was unresponsive in the passenger’s seat. “Due to circumstances surrounding this incident, officers initiated sexual assault and illegal drug cases," Hawaii Island police said.
Kinoshita is being held in the Hilo Cellblock. He faces charges of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and three counts of Promotion of a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree.
His bail has been set at $80,000. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing in Hilo District Court.
