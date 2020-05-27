Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold through the weekend

Surf along north facing shores should see a small reinforcing north-northwest swell fill in through the day Wednesday with a peak expected Wednesday night. As this swell declines Thursday and Friday, a new north swell should fill in late Friday into Saturday.Surf along south facing shores will remain near the summer average through the weekend as a series of small south-southwest and south-southeast swells moves through. An upward trend is expected next week with a moderate south swell possible by the middle of next week.