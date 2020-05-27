Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen to moderate to locally breezy levels Wednesday and Thursday then hold into next week.
Trades will focus rainfall over windward areas, with afternoon clouds and showers forming over leeward Big Island each afternoon.
High clouds will linger over the islands through Thursday and thin on Friday.
Surf along north-facing shores should see a small reinforcing north-northwest swell fill in through the day Wednesday with a peak expected Wednesday night.
As this swell declines Thursday and Friday, a new north swell should fill in late Friday into Saturday.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain near the summer average through the weekend as a series of small south-southwest and south-southeast swells moves through.
An upward trend is expected next week with a moderate south swell possible by the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.