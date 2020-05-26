Transitioning back to trade winds

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Tuesday evening! Hope you are having a nice week in Hawaii Nei. The winds will be shifting soon but today with the variable winds and a disturbance parked south of the island chain, we saw some pop up showers develop after daytime heating.
Lighter winds and mostly dry weather are expected through Tuesday, with just a few showers, mainly during the afternoon and evenings. Trade winds are expected to strengthen by Wednesday, and remain in place into next weekend, delivering brief showers to windward areas. Varying amounts of benign high clouds are expected to move over the islands from Tuesday into Friday.
Surf along north facing shores will gradually trend down Tuesday evening as the small, medium-period, north-northwest swell fades. An upward trend is expected Wednesday through the second half of the week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small into midweek with mainly a combo of south-southwest and south-southeast energy moving through. An upward trend is anticipated by Thursday night as a new, long-period, south-southwest swell arrives.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
