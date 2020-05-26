Mayor sets proposed timeline for reopening salons, museums and other businesses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s mayor has unveiled a proposed timeline for reopening a number of “medium-risk” businesses on Oahu, including salons, museums and theaters.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he has asked the governor to approve the plan.
The mayor shared his proposed timeline in a news conference Tuesday afternoon at Honolulu Hale.
Under the plan:
- Personal services like barber shops, salons and tattoo shop would reopen by Friday. The mayor said outdoor venues, such as dog parks, would also be reopened to 10 or fewer people.
- On June 5, the city has already announced that dine-in areas at restaurants will reopen. The mayor is also proposing that offices be allowed to welcome back workers with social distancing in place.
- And then on June 19, the city is proposing that theaters, gyms and museums be allowed to reopen.
“We’re seeing the result of all of the hard efforts that all of us have (taken)," Caldwell said, stressing all the businesses would be reopening with modifications such as social distancing requirements.
He added that if the number of cases soar, some restrictions may be reinstated.
“We can get through this,” he said. “By continuing to work together ... and go through challenges we don’t even know about yet.”
His statements come as Hawaii marks another positive milestone in its fight against the virus.
On Tuesday, the state reported no new COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day.
As the number of new cases has continued to dwindle, the state and counties have moved to cautiously reopen more businesses. Last week and Monday, a slew of “medium-risk” businesses on the Neighbor Island reopened.
This story will be updated.
