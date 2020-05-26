LIVE: Governor to discuss latest efforts to reboot economy, reopen businesses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss his administration’s latest efforts to reboot Hawaii’s economy.
In addition to Ige, state Department of Human Services Director Pankaj Bahnot is set to speak on child care services. And the state’s resiliency navigator, Alan Oshima, will also be available.
On Tuesday, Hawaii reported no new COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day.
The low number of new cases has prompted the state to move forward with cautious plans to reopen the economy, including a host of “medium-risk” businesses like salons and barbers.
