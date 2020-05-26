Lei murals popping up in Waikiki are a new symbol of aloha during the shutdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Colorful murals now cover the Kalakaua Avenue side of the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.
The artwork is a collection of lei paintings and a tribute to all enduring the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lei for us in the Hawaiian culture is a symbol of aloha, that’s the reason why we painted a whole bunch of lei,” artist Kukui Mahoney said.
Mahoney is with the non-profit artist organization 808 Urban.
"Our purpose is to help people realize Hawaiian culture and the beauty that encompasses the Hawaiian culture," founder John "Prime" Hina said.
With Hina's help Mahoney and artist Ralph Dela Cruz did the lei murals.
Each panel represents a different Hawaiian island.
“We have some extra lei too, like the crown flower that symbolizes Queen Liliuokalani and her legacy,” Mahoney said.
The murals are titled “Lei of Aloha.” The pieces send a message to people around the world that Hawaii cares.
Hina hopes the art helps counter the fear coronavirus caused.
"By showing love through our art, through our messages, hopefully that will balance things out," he said.
It took the artists only two days to finish 16 separate paintings. With tourism stalled the artwork isn’t getting much exposure on the street. But Mahoney said that’s okay.
Photographs of the pieces are getting a lot of reaction on 808 Urban’s website.
"We're representing and perpetuating our kupuna, our elders work through murals," Mahoney said.
When Waikiki re-opens to tourists and storefronts re-emerge, the hotel will move the murals to another spot so the paintings aren’t wasted.
