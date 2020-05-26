Kaulana Pakele, lead singer of Manao Company, dies at 47

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian musician Kaulana Pakele, lead singer of the Manao Company, died on Monday after running into trouble in waters off Makaha, group members confirmed.
He was 47 years old.
Pakele was also a founding member of the renowned group Ehukai, from Hilo. The group's biggest hit was "Molokai Slide," which won a Na Hoku award.
He worked with the Machinists Union for the last 10 years. But he would also become a part of the Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning group the Manao Company.
The Hawaiian music community mourned Pakele's loss with tributes on social media.
His former Ehukai bandmate Jaz Kaiwikoo said, "I donʻt even know what to feel or say. Iʻm in freakin shock. We were just talking about an Ehukai reunion."
Kapena’s Kelly Boy DeLima said, “Rest in the arm’s of Jesus my beautiful Braddah”
And Kumu Hula Leinaala Pavao Jardin, wrote “One of my dearest friends has left this realm to be in the embrace of our Heavenly Father.”
This story will be updated.
