Ironman triathlon in Kona delayed again due to coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2020 Ironman 70.3 Hawaii triathlon, already postponed once because of the global coronavirus pandemic, has been pushed back a second time and is now scheduled to take place on November 21, the company said Tuesday.
All of the athletes who have already registered for the race, which typically draws about 2,500 participants, will soon receive details on the updated plans for the event, which the company says are 'continually evolving.'
“We thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future,” the company said in a statement.
The event is one of the largest to take place in Kona each year, drawing as many as 10,000 people ― including friends and relatives of the participants ― to the area.
The projected economic impact of the event to the state is around $30 million.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.