How empty are the hotels still open in Hawaii? The occupancy rate in April was just 9%

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With just a few hundreds visitors arriving in Hawaii daily — and most apparently staying with friends and family — it’s no surprise that hotel room occupancy is in the single digits.
But that doesn’t mean the figures aren’t startling.
New figures from the Hawaii Tourism Authority show Hawaii’s hotel room occupancy in April was just under 9%.
The average daily rate was $131, but the revenue per hotel room was only about $12. (Yes, $12).
The tourism authority said that overall, Hawaii hotel room revenues fell by 97% in April to about $10 million. The supply of rooms was down about 45%, after many hotels decided to close their doors amid the pandemic.
That means the occupancy rate would be even lower if all those hotel rooms were still available.
In Maui County, hotel room occupancy was 11%. It was 12% on the Big Island and 7% on Kauai.
On Oahu, hotel room occupancy last month was 8%, and hoteliers reported average revenues of just $11 per room. In Waikiki, that revenue dropped to $8, and the occupancy rate was reported at 5.4%.
That’s down from more than 80% at the same time last year.
