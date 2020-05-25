UH-Manoa waives standardized testing requirement for most fall 2021 applicants

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - First-year prospective college students applying to the University of Hawaii at Manoa for the fall 2021 semester won’t need to submit SAT or ACT scores.
The one-time exemption comes after many juniors were unable to sit for standardized tests this spring. The College Board canceled the SAT exams scheduled in May and June.
“These are unprecedented times and we at UH Manoa want to do what we can to help,” said Roxie Shabazz, UH Manoa director of admissions, in a news release.
“We’ve all been impacted one way or another by COVID-19. By offering this option, we are confident that for fall 2021, we will still attract an applicant pool of students that will thrive academically at UH Manoa.”
A number of mainland universities are also suspending standardized testing requirements.
At UH-Hilo and UH-West Oahu, standardized tests are already not used as a principal criteria for admission.
