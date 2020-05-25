Some Hawaii public schools to continue grab-and-go meal service this summer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow)- The Hawaii Department of Education announced plans to extend “Grab-and-Go” school meals at dozens of public schools on Tuesday.
Kauai’s distribution sites will stop serving meals on May 29; however, they will restart services on June 8. At that time, 44 sites statewide will continue meal service through July 17.
Some of the services will be available with the help of sponsors, such as churches, non-profits and other public agencies.
“As we transition to the summer break, many of our 10-month employees will not be available to staff current sites, but partner organizations will be stepping forward to keep summer meals available at other sites in our communities," said schools superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto.
About 44 schools will stop the Grab-and-Go service after Thursday, May 28.
Breakfast and lunch will be free for children 18 years or younger. Free or reduced price meal eligibility will not be a factor.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
For a full list of the participating schools offering meal service this summer, click here.
