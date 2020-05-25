Officers clear more than 200 from huge party at Kaena State Park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officers broke up a huge party with more than 200 people at Kaena Point State Park on Sunday night, and said a number of other large gatherings were reported islandwide.
No arrests or citations were issued at the Mokuleia party.
But state officials said that officers directed partygoers to clean up their mess before they left.
Officers arrived in the area about 10:30 p.m. Sunday and spotted at least 170 cars.
At least eight state conservation and Honolulu police officers spent more than four hours clearing the area.
“This is exactly the kind of bad and selfish behavior we’ve all been asked repeatedly not to engage in during this emergency," said conservation enforcement Chief Jason Redulla, in a news release.
Under the governor’s emergency order, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. The state has also urged people to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
