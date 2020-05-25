Maui hair and nail salons welcome back clients with new safety measures in place

WAILUKU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Maui County, many spent the Memorial Day getting a much-needed hair cut or pedicure, as hair and nail salons reopened with new safety measures in place.
Salon owners say while beauty appointments may seem superficial in a time like this, they say the industry is important because when people feel good on the outside, they feel good on the inside.
“Even though (my client) was wearing a face mask, her eyes just lit up,” said Reese Owens Yap, owner of Lehiwa Designs Esthetics and Nails in Wailuku. “She saw her nails and she was so overjoyed to have a sense of normalcy in her life.”
Yap says it’s been a joy to reconnect and catch up with clients, even if its through one of her newly-installed plexiglass barriers.
She says clients must provide health information before entering the salon and wear a face mask the entire service.
Stations and tools are thoroughly sanitized between appointments, and personal belongings are safely stored.
"They have a locker, and they can put their things in and store it while they're having their services done. We're trying to eliminate as many touch points as possible," Yap said.
Clients say the added safety measures make them feel at ease.
"It's very clean," said client Cheryl Von Kugler. "Everything was so easy to do. Very happy with it."
Over at Salon 253, the phone has been ringing non-stop.
The owner says they're only taking half of their usual appointments each day because of social distancing rules, and clients must wait in their vehicles until their stylist is ready for them.
"First we take an intake form before we step into the salon, just to make sure you have no symptoms," said stylist Michelle Bell. "We also have your temperature checked and we write that down as soon as you come in."
Blow drying is not allowed in Maui County, but most don't seem to mind.
"I got my hair braided, so no blow dry, no problems," said client Diana Brown. "I'm really happy, and looking forward to be back."
Salons reopened on Kauai on Friday, while those on the Big Island will start welcoming back customers next Monday.
There is still no reopening date for Oahu salons, although Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has said sometime in early June.
