KGMB to air special Lantern Floating Hawaii broadcast on Memorial Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The annual Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony won’t take place at Magic Island this year.
Instead, a virtual ceremony will be held, and it will be aired on KGMB. The broadcast will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday. It will also be put on Facebook.
Annually, thousands flock to the shores of Ala Moana Beach park and Magic Island to set afloat paper lanterns glowing with candle light.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gathering was called off.
“Even though we are not gathering on the beach and floating lanterns this year, the alternate observance we’ve created to honor the tradition of this event will be reflective of our current situation,” said Craig Yamamoto, Hawaii Temple Manager of Shinnyo-en. “The wellbeing and safety of our community remains the priority and our hope is that the televised broadcast will still be impactful to viewers watching.”
