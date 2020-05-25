Honolulu Prosecutors raid another Century Center massage parlor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Prosecutor’s office raided another Center Center massage parlor as part of it’s crackdown on suspected illegal brothels.
On Friday, prosecutors seized records from Integrative Modalities of Honolulu, citing five of its female employees for violating the governor’s emergency proclamation. One man was arrested for violating U.S. immigration laws, said Acting Prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto.
“This is the high risk type of behavior that we want to discourage because of the coronavirus. And that’s why we are continuing to double down on our efforts,” he said.
“Because of the close contact and intimate behavior and this type of activity, we felt it was important to discourage it.”
Advocates for victims of trafficking said the sex workers are also at risk.
“Sex trafficking persons run an extra risk because they’re forced to work during the COVID pandemic and not have any protections whatsoever," said Kathryn Xian, co-founder of the Pacific Alliance to Stop Slavery.
The company is the third Century Center tenant raided in the past six months.
About two weeks ago, prosecutors raided Healthy Angel Massage, seizing dozens of records. And in January, the office served search warrants on the Vanilla Spa, which it suspected of operating as a brothel.
