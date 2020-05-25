Forecast: Light winds persist with mostly dry conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter winds and mostly dry weather are expected through Tuesday, with a few showers possible, mainly during the afternoon and evenings. Trade winds are expected to strengthen Wednesday, and remain in place into next weekend, delivering a few brief showers to windward areas.
South facing shores will see periods of surf around the May average through much of the week. A longer period south-southwest swell will likely combine with a small south-southeast swell to produce moderate sized surf near or just below the May average through the Memorial Day Holiday, followed by a slight drop on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another pulse of south-southwest swell energy is expected from late Thursday through Saturday.
