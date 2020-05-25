Controlled burned to be conducted at Schofield Barracks

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke coming from Schofield Barracks on Tuesday.
Army fire, safety and environmental specialists will conduct a controlled burn on the live fire training range.
The controlled burn is being conducted to remove excess vegetation and reduce the danger of a uncontrolled fire in the area.
Such fires, Army officials say, are the biggest threat to more than 30 species of endangered plants and animals in the area.
Copyright 2011 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.