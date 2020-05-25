At cemeteries across the state, a Memorial Day unlike any other

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the coronavirus pandemic persists across the globe, most of the big public Memorial Day ceremonies at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and the State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe will be noticeably absent.
But while there won’t be any wreath-laying ceremonies or groups placing American flags at gravesites, both locations will be open to the public on Monday for individual site visits.
Last week, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs asked families and visitors to pay their respects either Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, to avoid big crowds on the day of remembrance.
Those visiting the cemeteries today will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing, and staff members are asking visitors to do their best to ‘know before you go’ and have the grave location of individuals they choose to visit ready.
Staff members will be limiting contact with guests and won’t be able to assist in locating gravesites.
Cemetery staff also planned a small ceremony at 6:30 a.m. Monday that is not open to the public, but will be posted on the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific “Punchbowl” Facebook page.
There is also a new way to honor fallen Veterans virtually by visiting the Veteran’s Legacy Memorial, an online portal that contains a memorial page for each Veteran and service member interred in a VA national cemetery.
You can search by branch of service, war period and location
Other public ceremonies have also been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Memorial Day Ceremony at Kauai Veterans Cemetery will not happen this year, but the cemetery will be open for the public to pay their respects to the military members we have lost.
And on Maui, the traditional Memorial Day ceremony at the Makawao Veterans Cemetery is also canceled, though a program honoring military personnel will air on Akaku throughout the day.
