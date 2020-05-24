Meet Neelix and Sandi, the Honolulu Zoo’s newest residents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Zoo has welcome two of their newest residents.
This week, the zoo received a male and a female Reticulated Giraffe from the Albuquerque Biological Park.
Neelix, the male, is 16 months old. He arrived alongside Sandi, a 10-month-old female.
Both are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The two will be placed in quarantine as they get used to their new home.
The zoo — which temporarily closed due to the pandemic — says getting them here was no easy task
“We’re very very fortunate because animals of that size (are) really difficult logistically and not always available,” Honolulu Zoo director Lina Santos said. “We also modified the giraffe habitat this year because we had a lot of erosion and so it got modified to make it safer for the animals now that it’s changed.”
Santos says Pacific Air Cargo, Island Topsoil and the Honolulu Zoo Society helped pay for the transport.
After they finish their quarantine, Neelix and Sandi will join the zoo’s only giraffe, Squirt, in the African Savanna exhibit.
