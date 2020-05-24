Forecast: Light winds for the Memorial Day holiday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light east to southeast trades are expected for Memorial Day into Tuesday, which could allow for afternoon clouds to build up for leeward and interior areas of the islands with a slight chance of showers, but otherwise mostly sunny conditions should prevail. Trade winds should build back to moderate speeds by Wednesday with a return of the usual windward and mauka showers during the nights and mornings.
There are some waves if you’re hitting the beach for the holiday. South facing shores will start the day at 3 to 5 feet and taper off slightly by afternoon, with another south-southwest pulse due late Thursday through Saturday. A series of small northwest swells will bring in some waves for much of the week, while east shores will remain small with the lighter winds.
