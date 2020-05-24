Crash involving wild pig leaves a man critically injured on Maui

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after an accident on Maui involving a wild pig Saturday night.
Police said the 37-year-old Kahului man was heading North on Maui Veterans Highway just past the Maui Central Base Yard. He was riding a moped and was not wearing a helmet, police said.
Around 7:40 p.m., the man didn’t see a wild pig in the roadway. Police say he struck the animal and was ejected from the moped.
The man was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center with critical injuries.
It’s not known if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors.
