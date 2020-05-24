Big Island churches, salons get ‘OK’ to reopen on June 1st

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim signed Emergency Rule number five Saturday afternoon. It allows medium risk businesses to reopen on June 1st.
Businesses allowed to resume service include places of worship and dine-in services with CDC guidelines in place.
It also gives one-on-one services — such as tutoring and personal training — the green light to begin.
Salons and barber shops are also allowed to reopen on June 1st. Those shops must follow the guidelines outlined in Governor Ige’s 8th Supplementary Emergency Proclamation, according to Mayor Kim’s office.
Those guidelines include high sanitation efforts, social distancing, the use of face coverings, and limits some of the services barber and beauty shop operators. The entire list can be found here.
The rule was also signed by Governor David Ige. You can read Mayor Kim’s order by clicking here.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.