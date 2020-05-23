Trade winds weakening for the holiday weekend

Trade winds will back off and becoming more east-southeast for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, bringing a hybrid forecast of sorts. The winds will be easterly enough to bring some clouds and showers for windward areas during the nights and mornings. But they’ll also be light enough for afternoon sea breezes that could cause increased clouds and a chance of showers for leeward locations. Sunday’s weather will also be a bit wetter as a disturbance moves away to the west of Kauai.