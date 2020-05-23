Trade winds weakening for the holiday weekend

Trade winds will back off and becoming more east-southeast for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, bringing a hybrid forecast of sorts. The winds will be easterly enough to bring some clouds and showers for windward areas during the nights and mornings. But they’ll also be light enough for afternoon sea breezes that could cause increased clouds and a chance of showers for leeward locations. Sunday’s weather will also be a bit wetter as a disturbance moves away to the west of Kauai.
Trade winds are expected to start building back in on Wednesday. When that happens, we’re expecting a return to more typical weather conditions, including nighttmie and morning showers for windward and mauka areas. We are also heading toward summertime, so the daytime temperatures are starting to climb into the upper 80′s.
At the beach, no significant surf swells are expected for the upcoming week. North and west shores will have a series of small swells through the first half of the week, while south shores will also get occasional small boosts. East shore surf will be trending downward as the trade winds slow down.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.