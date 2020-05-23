Joe Biden wins Hawaii’s Democratic Presidential Primary

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Joe Biden has secured a win in Hawaii’s Democratic Presidential Primary.
Biden got 63.2 percent of the ranked-choice vote. Sen. Bernie Sanders got 36.8 percent.
The results of the Party-run Presidential Primary were released at noon Saturday.
Biden has achieved a strong lead nationally in the race for the White House.
A total of 79,150 ballots were mailed to enrolled registered party members across Hawaii. Some 35,044 ballots were returned by mail. That brought voter turnout to 44.28 percent.
Here’s the breakdown of votes:
Statewide results from ranked choice voting
Joseph R. Biden: 21,215
Bernie Sanders: 12,337
Exhausted Ballots (other): 1,424
Voided ballots: 68
″Biden will receive 5 delegates from Congressional District 1 and 5 delegates from CD2, for a total of 10 delegates. Sanders will receive 2 delegates from CD1 and 3 from CD2 for a total of 5. No other candidates reached the 15 percent threshold needed to receive delegates," the Democratic Party of Hawaii said.
“In addition to the 15 Congressional District delegates, the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i sends six At-Large and three PLEO delegates to the Democratic National Convention. Per DNC rule 11.C, Sanders is no longer eligible to be allocated At-Large or PLEO delegates. However, per an agreement between the Biden and Sanders campaigns, Sanders will be unofficially assigned his share of those delegates. Therefore, the effective allocation will be 16 total delegates for Biden and 8 total delegates for Sanders,” they added.
